SABC condemns staff member’s conduct on a local flight

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has expressed concern over a viral video circulating on social media involving a staff member on a domestic flight. In a statement, the broadcaster emphasized its commitment to values of respect and integrity, expressing regret over the incident. 

The video features the staff member referencing the SABC and claiming the incident would be broadcast on SABC News.

The broadcaster reiterated that its Editorial Code ensures the newsroom makes decisions about news coverage independently.

It added that the matter would be addressed through internal procedures. 

Meanwhile, the ANC condemned the unruly behaviour of the female passenger. The party stated that regardless of the individual’s possible affiliation with the ANC, such conduct is unacceptable. 

The ANC is investigating whether the individual is indeed a member of the party.

Source: SABC 

Photo: VOCfm (stock)

Picture of Aneeqa Du Plessis
Aneeqa Du Plessis

