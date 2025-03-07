More VOCFM News

SA Youth Kungfu Team Returns Victorious from Hong Kong Championship

By Kouthar Sambo

The South African Youth Chin Woo Kungfu Team arrived at Cape Town International Airport yesterday, 6 March 2025, after an outstanding performance at the 20th Hong Kong International Wushu Kungfu Championship, held from 28 February to 3 March.

Kungfu master and VOC’s PM Drive host, Muhammad Junaid Chafeker, highlighted that the championship drew over 2,000 athletes from 30 countries.

“The team won a total of 15 gold medals, three silver medals, and one bronze medal, placing South Africa 5th among the foreign and international teams,” Chafeker told VOC News.

“This was an incredible achievement, especially considering the team was fasting during the holy month of Ramadan. Now, they can enjoy a well-deserved break,” he added.

Chafeker will remain in China for a few more weeks, visiting Chinese Muslim communities in Beijing, Xian, Lanzhou, Inner Mongolia, and Xinjiang Province. He will be conducting research and immersing himself in the cultural experience.

Photos: Supplied

Picture of Kouthar Sambo
Kouthar Sambo

