SA Muslims prepare for Ramadan as crescent observers gather for moon sighting

As the Islamic month of Sha’ban draws to a close, Muslims across South Africa are preparing for the holiest month of the year—Ramadan. This sacred period, observed by millions worldwide, is a time of fasting, prayer, and reflection.

From dawn until sunset, Muslims abstain from food, drink, and other physical needs, using the month as an opportunity for spiritual renewal and increased devotion.

On Friday (28 February), Crescent Observers, known locally as maankykers, will gather at various locations across the country to scan the horizon for the first glimpse of the crescent. If sighted, Ramadan will officially begin after Maghrib (sunset) prayers.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast, President of the Crescent Observers Society of South Africa, Imam Yusuf Pandy, confirmed that teams would be stationed at key observation points to make the official determination.

“Tonight, insha Allah (if God wills), we will be present at Three Anchor Bay, Signal Hill, Bakoven, Gordon’s Bay, Stellenbosch, Johannesburg, Durban, and Port Elizabeth. After Maghrib, we will announce whether the moon has been sighted or not.”

While anticipation is high, Imam Pandy explained that the chances of sighting the moon are slim due to its young age.

“At the moment, the moon is about 16 hours old, and we only have 24 minutes to sight it. The last time we saw a moon that was around 15 hours old was 50 years ago. However, we will continue to fulfill our duty and follow the Sunnah by attempting to sight the moon every month.”

Listen to the full interview below:

VOC News

Photo: Stockfile