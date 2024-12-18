More VOCFM News

SA-Mozambique ministers address border disruptions and trade

A South African ministerial delegation held a joint inter-ministerial meeting with their counterparts from Mozambique, followed by a press conference on Wednesday.

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO), Ronald Lamola, described the meeting as a reflection of strong bilateral cooperation between the two nations. “This important meeting between friendly and fraternal neighbouring countries is reflective of the very good levels of bilateral cooperation between our two countries. The meeting was held in a very constructive and cordial manner, illustrating the great spirit of collaboration between South Africa and Mozambique,” said Lamola.

He further outlined South Africa’s representation, which included himself as DIRCO Minister, Minister of Transport Barbara Creecy, Minister of Trade and Industry Ebrahim Patel, Minister of Defense Thandi Modise, and Premier of Mpumalanga, along with MECs, executive mayors, and representatives from the Border Management Authority (BMA), the South African Revenue Service (SARS), and other agencies responsible for border management.

“The meeting exchanged views and agreed on measures to mitigate disruptions at our ports of entry, particularly the Lebombo and Ressano Garcia border posts,” Lamola noted. “In this regard, the ministers agreed, among other measures, to enhance channels for frequent and continuous engagement at the diplomatic and bilateral levels, jointly identify alternative routes, and deploy additional resources to expedite and facilitate trade. Collaboration with stakeholders, particularly businesses, will be key to minimizing the impact of these disruptions on operations.”

VOC News

Photo: Screenshot

Picture of Lee-Yandra Paulsen
Lee-Yandra Paulsen

Related Stories

VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995. Subsequent temporary broadcast licenses were granted, permitting the station to broadcast for 24 hours.

Donate to our Pledgeline
Donate
Support our Mosques
Follow us!
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok
Download App
Listen on Online Radio Box! Voice of the Cape

Listen Live

Western Cape’s No.1 Community Radio Station

Schedule
0%

Download
our new app