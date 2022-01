LOCAL

The Covid-19 test positivity rate keeps declining and reached 9.3-percent in the latest reporting period.

Only 1 691 new cases were confirmed, while yesterday’s 25 new deaths took the tally in South Africa since the start of the pandemic to 93 451. Gauteng is now the province with the most new cases, namely 456, followed by the Western Cape with 316 and KwaZulu-Natal with 285.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases says 114 people had to be admitted to hospitals.