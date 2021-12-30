Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

SA health dept records over 9k new Covid-19 cases

South Africa’s health department has reported a further 9 020 new covid-19 cases and 81 related deaths in the past 24 hours. Nearly 460 patients have been hospitalized during the same period. Majority of new cases are from KwaZulu-Natal with 28%, followed by the Western Cape with 21%. The country’s recovery rate is currently at 91.6% with 197 076 active cases.

Meanwhile,

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde meanwhile says the number of Covid-19 cases in the province is declining as it reaches its peak.  He says there is an average of around 4 000 new cases daily, and 217 new hospital admissions. Deaths have declined by nearly 50 percent in the past week and  those in high care and ICU remain relatively low.


