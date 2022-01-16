Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

SA health dept records over 4500 new Covid-19 cases

Local, News
The health dept says the Covid-19 test positivity rate has fallen further to 12.5-percent. The National Institute for Communicable Diseases recorded 4 592 new cases yesterday, with 73 new hospital admissions. While the Western Cape, Gauteng and Kwa-Zulu Natal remain the provinces with the most coronavirus cases, the Northern Cape accounted for only three-percent of infections. The Health Department reported 161 new fatalities. The health department reports over 102 470 active cases across the country, at a recovery rate of 94.5 percent


