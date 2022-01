LOCAL

The South African Health dept says another 3 504 people have tested positive for- and 45 people have died- of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

Although the Western Cape has reported the most new cases, the province has passed the peak of the fourth wave ascribed to the Omicron variant. The test positivity rate has decreased somewhat to 21-percent.

Gauteng has the second most new cases, followed by KwaZulu-Natal 2 036. The recovery rate is now at 93 percent.