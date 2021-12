South Africa’s health department recorded a three percent rise in its test positivity rate, now at 34.9 percent.

According to the department, a significant 23 884 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the last 24 hours. This is up from the previous day’s 13 992 new infections. The majority of new cases are from Gauteng, followed by KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape.

There are now 170 900 active cases in the country, at a recovery rate of 91.9%.