Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

SA health dept records over 21k new covid-19 cases

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
        more 

South Africa’s health department has recorded 21 157 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

The majority of new cases are from KwaZulu-Natal with 25-percent, followed by the Western Cape with 22-percent and Gauteng accounted for 20-percent.

There has been an increase of 411 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. A further 75 Covid-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing the total fatalities to 90-thousand-662 to date.

The country’s recovery rate is currently at 91.7-percent.

See more here:


Share this article
        more 
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2021 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.