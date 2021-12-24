SA health dept records over 21k new covid-19 cases

South Africa’s health department has recorded 21 157 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

The majority of new cases are from KwaZulu-Natal with 25-percent, followed by the Western Cape with 22-percent and Gauteng accounted for 20-percent.

There has been an increase of 411 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. A further 75 Covid-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing the total fatalities to 90-thousand-662 to date.

The country’s recovery rate is currently at 91.7-percent.

