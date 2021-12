South Africa’s health department has recorded over 18 800 new covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, alongside a further 81 deaths.

There are nearly 217 thousand active cases in the country. Majority of these are in Kwa-Zulu Natal with over 64k, followed by the Western Cape with 45 655 and Gauteng with more than 35k.

The recovery rate now stands at 90.9%.

