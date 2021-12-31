Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

SA health dept records nearly 13k new covid-19 cases

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
        more 

South Africa’s health department has recorded 12 979 new Covid-19 cases and a further 126 Covid-19 related deaths in the past 24 hours. Majority of new cases are from KwaZulu-Natal with 27% followed by the Western Cape with 26% and Gauteng accounting for 17%. There has been an increase of 472 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The country’s recovery rate currently stands at 91.7 percent.

Share this article
        more 
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2021 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.