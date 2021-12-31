SA health dept records nearly 13k new covid-19 cases

South Africa’s health department has recorded 12 979 new Covid-19 cases and a further 126 Covid-19 related deaths in the past 24 hours. Majority of new cases are from KwaZulu-Natal with 27% followed by the Western Cape with 26% and Gauteng accounting for 17%. There has been an increase of 472 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The country’s recovery rate currently stands at 91.7 percent.
