LOCAL

A total of 40 105 tests were conducted in the last 24hrs, with 8 078 new cases, representing a 20.1% positivity rate.

KwaZulu-Natal is leading in terms of new infections with 2 281 cases.

It’s followed by the Western Cape with 1 765 infections. A further 139 Covid-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities in SA to 91 451 to date.

