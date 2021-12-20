SA health dept records 15 465 new Covid-19 cases

South Africa has recorded 15 465 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

The majority of new cases are from KwaZulu-Natal with 27%, followed by Gauteng with 23%, and the Western Cape accounted for 18%. There has been an increase of 87 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours.

A further three Covid-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing the total fatalities to 90 348 to date. The country’s recovery rate is at 91%.

A total of 27 521 386 vaccines have been administered in the country so far.