Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

SA health dept records 15 465 new Covid-19 cases

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
        more 

South Africa has recorded 15 465 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

The majority of new cases are from KwaZulu-Natal with 27%, followed by Gauteng with 23%, and the Western Cape accounted for 18%. There has been an increase of 87 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours.

A further three Covid-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing the total fatalities to 90 348 to date. The country’s recovery rate is at 91%.

A total of 27 521 386 vaccines have been administered in the country so far.


Share this article
        more 
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2021 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.