From the news desk

SA health dept records 135 new Covid-19 cases

Local, News
NATIONAL

South Africa has recorded an increase of 135 Covid-19 related hospital admissions in the past 24 hours.

Three-thousand-962 new cases have been identified. The majority of new cases are from Gauteng with 23%, Western Cape with 21% and KwaZulu-Natal accounting for 17%. The Department of Health says it is still continuing with its audit exercise and there maybe a backlog of Covid-19 mortality cases reported.

The department is reporting 139 deaths and of these, 31 occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 93 846 to date. The country’s recovery rate stands at 95%.


Legal Business

