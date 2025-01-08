SA government monitors rising respiratory illnesses in China,

The South African government is closely monitoring the situation in China, utilising event-based surveillance to track updates on the rising number of respiratory illnesses, including flu and human metapneumovirus. Authorities are staying vigilant as the situation develops.

Department of Health spokesperson Foster Mohale addressed concerns, emphasizing that while some may become alarmed, it is important to understand the full context of the situation. He explained that the current rise in respiratory diseases in China coincides with the country’s winter season, similar to the flu season in South Africa.

Mohale reassured the public, stating, “There is no need for South Africans to panic about what is happening in China. Just like in South Africa, the winter season in China brings an increase in flu cases.”

He further highlighted that while people in China may be visiting healthcare facilities in large numbers due to the rise in illnesses, this is not a cause for alarm. Mohale encouraged South Africans to continue taking preventative measures during the flu season, as they normally would, to stay healthy and avoid unnecessary panic.

VOC News

