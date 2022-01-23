S Korea pays Iran’s delinquent $18m UN dues with frozen funds

Iran is expected to regain its vote in the UN General Assembly after South Korea paid Tehran’s delinquent dues to the world body with Iranian funds frozen in the country, Seoul says.

Sunday’s announcement echoed a similar situation where Iran regained its UN voting rights in June 2021 after it managed to make the payment on its arrears.

Earlier this month, however, it announced that US sanctions had impeded its ability to pay for the second year in a row.

Any release of Iran’s frozen funds requires the approval of the United States, which joined its European allies this week in saying only weeks remain to salvage the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.