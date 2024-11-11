Ruyterwacht mosque urgently seeks support to secure new property

The Ruyterwacht Mosque urgently needs support to purchase a property across from its current location. The mosque, which operates weekly feeding programs, a madrassa, and other community projects, hopes to secure this site for continued community outreach.

Ruyterwacht Mosque Secretary Rashaad Fataar shared an update: “The property being bought for the house of Allah is across from the masjid, and we’ve encountered challenges. We’ve been granted an extension to raise the shortfall, with a deadline set by the attorney for 2nd January 2025. We currently face a shortfall of R350,000, having collected over R1.2 million so far.”

Fataar emphasized, “This is a unique chance is an opportunity for Sadaqah Jaariyyah. Assistance in this cause is highly valuable.”

