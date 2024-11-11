More VOCFM News

Ruyterwacht mosque urgently seeks support to secure new property

The Ruyterwacht Mosque urgently needs support to purchase a property across from its current location. The mosque, which operates weekly feeding programs, a madrassa, and other community projects, hopes to secure this site for continued community outreach.

Ruyterwacht Mosque Secretary Rashaad Fataar shared an update: “The property being bought for the house of Allah is across from the masjid, and we’ve encountered challenges. We’ve been granted an extension to raise the shortfall, with a deadline set by the attorney for 2nd January 2025. We currently face a shortfall of R350,000, having collected over R1.2 million so far.”

Fataar emphasized, “This is a unique chance is an opportunity for Sadaqah Jaariyyah. Assistance in this cause is highly valuable.”

Listen to the full interview below:

VOC News

Photo: Pixabay

Picture of Lee-Yandra Paulsen
Lee-Yandra Paulsen

Related Stories

VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995. Subsequent temporary broadcast licenses were granted, permitting the station to broadcast for 24 hours.

Donate to our Pledgeline
Donate
Support our Mosques
Follow us!
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok
Download App
Listen on Online Radio Box! Voice of the Cape

Listen Live

Western Cape’s No.1 Community Radio Station

Schedule
0%

Download
our new app