Russian President Vladimir Putin confirms the 2024 BRICS summit has adopted a final declaration

By Kouthar Sambo

Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed that the 2024 BRICS summit has adopted a final declaration that contains general assessments of the state of affairs in the world, as well as goals for the long term.

This crucial gathering took place in Kazan, Russia, on Tuesday, 22 to 24 October amid geopolitical fractures heightened in Gaza, coupled with the ongoing tension on the African continent and Ukraine.

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive show on Thursday, a Distinguished Professor at the University of Johannesburg of the Department of Sociology, Professor Patrick Bond, said the declaration and BRICS summit this year is unique following the additional countries joining BRICS.

“BRICS is unique this year because it’s BRICS nine – or maybe BRICS 10 – because the additional countries have engaged in plenty of meetings with their various representatives over the past ten months, being Iran, Egypt, United Arab Emirates (UAE),” explained Bond.

“However, the one country that poses uncertainty is Suadi Arabia, should it join, because Saudi Arabia with its elites will look to the West if Trump wins, which is an awful scenario,” remarked Bond.

Photo: BRICS News/X [screenshot]