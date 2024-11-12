More VOCFM News

Rondebosch East Civic Association questions COCT use of 7th avenue as dumping site

By Rachel Mohamed

The Chairperson of the Rondebosch East Civic Association, Rashad Davids, has criticized the City of Cape Town for its actions, claiming the city has turned a piece of land at the intersection of Seventh Avenue and Milner Road into a dumping site.

Davids stated that numerous calls have been made to city officials on-site to seek clarification regarding the construction activities and the dumping of excess debris in the area. He expressed his frustration over the city’s lack of communication and accountability, accusing them of ignoring the law by not adhering to their regulations.

“There is work being done on Milner Road, and they are disposing of excess road tar at the corner of Seventh Avenue and Kromboom Road. The city knows that you cannot simply dump waste in a protected area that features fynbos, as stated in the National Environmental Management (NEMA) Act,” said Davids.

In response, Ward 60 Councillor Mark Kleinschmidt mentioned, “It is council land. According to the officials, they have obtained permission from the various departments, including Human Settlements and Water and Sanitation.”

