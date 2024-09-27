Salt River, Cape Town  27 September 2024

Rondebosch East Civic Association Challenges the City of Cape Town on a Housing Project

By Rachel Mohamed

Residents of Rondebosch East are up in arms opposing plans for social development housing on the corner of Kromboom and 7th Avenue. They argue that establishing such a project would create a traffic nightmare for the larger community.

Speaking on VOC’s News Beat show, the Chairperson of the Rondebosch East Civic Association, Rashad Davids stressed his frustration with the City of Cape Town’s (COCT) Kromboom plan to build not one but several developments in Rondebosch East.

“The city is trying to build 550 units which translates to about 3000 people based there and if you look at 7th Avenue, 800 units translates to 4000 people there as well. And right next to that development, we are looking at a land based on a restitution claim and that is another two to three hundred units.”

Davids further said that he had sent the Mayor of the COCT Geordin Hill-Lewis a letter, however, he has not received any feedback.

Meanwhile, Mayoral Committee Member for Human Settlements Carl Pophaim said a public participation process is now underway which will not only have an open dialogue with the entire city but focus engagement with local communities as well as stakeholders.

Listen to the full interview below:

VOC News
Photo: Rondebosch East community/Facebook page

