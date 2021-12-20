Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

Road safety emphasized following fatal crash on N1, WC

Local, News
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula urged motorists to be vigilant and obey the rules of the road at all times, adding that officials will maximise visibility on the roads and deal with those who violate the law severely.

Western Cape Transport and Public Works MEC, Daylin Mitchell cautioned motorists to drive carefully as the province is among those experiencing higher traffic volumes- since schools and some industries closed for the festive season.

Mitchell was reacting to a fatal crash on the N1 this morning. It is alleged that the VW Polo had a tyre burst, veering into the path of the taxi. Both vehicles caught alight, claiming the lives of the six adults and two children.

Photo supplied

 


