Road closures implemented as Parliament fire flares up

VOC The fire in Parliament flared up again on Monday afternoon. The City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Spokesperson Jermaine Carelse confirmed that the void beneath the roof sheeting of the National Assembly caught alight just before 5pm. At the time, Carelse said 34 firefighters are at work, adding that there are six firefighting appliances on scene as well as the hydraulic platform from Roeland Str. fire station.

The following road closures were implemented to aid the response to the flare up: Bureau and Adderley Roeland at Hope Street Plein between Spin and St John’s Roeland closed at Buitenkant towards Parliament St John’s closed at Vrede rd

Public Works minister Patricia de Lille earlier said that preliminary report into the cause of the fire that ripped through Parliament can be expected by Friday. She was among several presiding officers at Parliament briefing the media earlier, all of whom expressed devastation at the loss and praise for the diligent response by Cape Town’s fire services.

The Old Assembly, National Assembly and critical offices suffered extensive damage. The NCOP chamber, Parliamentary library, Museum and Keiskama tapestry in the Old Assembly were however spared. De Lille says the report will help determine the cost of repairs.

National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula says the circumstances surrounding the parliament fire are abnormal.

Parliament has called for calm amid raging speculation over the cause of the fire. Forensic teams and engineers will continue with thorough investigations once it is deemed safe to do so. A 49-year-old man is expected in the Cape Town Magistrate court tomorrow, on several charges including arson and theft.

By 6.15pm, the City said the fire had not yet been contained.

