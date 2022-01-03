Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Road closures implemented as Parliament fire flares up

News, VOC NewsNo Comments
Share this article
        more 

VOC
The fire in Parliament flared up again on Monday afternoon. The City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Spokesperson Jermaine Carelse confirmed that the void beneath the roof sheeting of the National Assembly caught alight just before 5pm.
At the time, Carelse said 34 firefighters are at work, adding that there are six firefighting appliances on scene as well as the hydraulic platform from Roeland Str. fire station.
The following road closures were implemented to aid the response to the flare up:
Bureau and Adderley
Roeland at Hope Street
Plein between Spin and St John’s
Roeland closed at Buitenkant towards Parliament
St John’s closed at Vrede rd
Public Works minister Patricia de Lille earlier said that preliminary report into the cause of the fire that ripped through Parliament can be expected by Friday. She was among several presiding officers at Parliament briefing the media earlier, all of whom expressed devastation at the loss and praise for the diligent response by Cape Town’s fire services.
The Old Assembly, National Assembly and critical offices suffered extensive damage. The NCOP chamber, Parliamentary library, Museum and Keiskama tapestry in the Old Assembly were however spared. De Lille says the report will help determine the cost of repairs.
National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula says the circumstances surrounding the parliament fire are abnormal.
Parliament has called for calm amid raging speculation over the cause of the fire.
Forensic teams and engineers will continue with thorough investigations once it is deemed safe to do so.
A 49-year-old man is expected in the Cape Town Magistrate court tomorrow, on several charges including arson and theft.
By 6.15pm, the City said the fire had not yet been contained.
VOC

Share this article
        more 
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2021 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.