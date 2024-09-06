Road closures, free parking and ride services announced for Springboks vs. All Blacks clash

By Ragheema Mclean

In preparation for the highly anticipated clash between South Africa’s Springboks and New Zealand’s All Blacks on Saturday, 7 September 2024, the City of Cape Town has announced an expanded free park and ride service for match attendees.

This match marks the first time since 2017 that the Springboks and the All Blacks will face off in Cape Town. The DHL Stadium is expected to be filled to capacity, with a sold-out crowd anticipated.

The park and ride service will be available at key locations including Century City, the University of Cape Town (UCT), Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC), Thibault Square, and Civic Centre stations. Shuttles from all pick-up points are set to begin departing at 12pm, ensuring fans can reach the stadium in ample time for the 5pm kick-off.

To accommodate the influx of spectators and manage traffic, several road closures and restrictions will be in effect.

Motorists are advised to plan their routes carefully to avoid congestion.

Road Closures are as follows:

– Fritz Sonnenberg Road: Full closures in both directions between Boom gates only and Vlei Road from 6am to 12am.

– Stephan Way: Full closures in both directions between Fritz Sonnenberg and Hamilton’s Rugby Club from 6am to 10:30pm.

– Vlei Road: Full closures in both directions between Helen Suzman Boulevard and Fritz Sonnenberg, and Green Point Cricket and Fritz Sonnenberg from 6am to 10:30pm.

– Fort Wynyard Street: Full closures between Portswood Road and Granger Bay Boulevard from 6am to 10:30pm.

-Granger Bay Boulevard: Full closures between Helen Suzman Boulevard and Beach Road, and Beach Road and Helen Suzman Boulevard from 6am to 10:30pm.

“With the game sold out, we anticipate our roads will be congested on match day. But working with the event organiser, we have provided alternatives to single-occupancy vehicles to ensure people avoid being stuck in traffic,” said Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security, Alderman JP Smith. “We would like to encourage spectators to make use of the park and ride system to alleviate the pressure on the roads,” he noted.

Residents and visitors are urged to plan their travel accordingly and make use of the available transport options to enjoy the rugby action without the stress of traffic delays.

VOC NEWS

Photo: @Springboks/X