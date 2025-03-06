Rising gang violence in Western Cape sparks calls for urgent action

Gang-related murders continue to plague the Western Cape, with crime and gun violence on the Cape Flats reaching alarming levels once again. Multiple shootings have been reported across the city, raising concerns about the safety of residents.

The latest third-quarter crime statistics (covering 1 October to 31 December 2024) revealed that 263 cases of gang violence were reported in the province. However, many argue that these figures fail to reflect the true scale of violence experienced by communities daily.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast, Mitchells Plain CPF chairperson Norman Jantjies emphasized the need for urgent intervention.

“There were three major incidents in Mitchells Plain this week, one of them right outside the magistrate’s court where someone was shot and killed in his car. It just shows you how brazen these criminals are. Many innocent people could have been caught in the crossfire,” he said.

Jantjies criticized the government’s response to the crisis, stating that law enforcement efforts remain inadequate.

“We need a strong gang unit and greater integration between the city’s law enforcement and SAPS. We need more experienced and better-resourced policemen, especially detectives.”

He also highlighted the deeper societal issues that make gangsterism attractive to young people, particularly boys.

“Our sports facilities in Mitchells Plain are inadequate, our community centers are out of bounds for young people. We need to focus on positive role models.”

Listen to the full interview below:

VOC News

Photo: Pexels