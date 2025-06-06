Reward offered after Mfuleni Taxi Rank Shooting

The Western Cape’s Taxi Violence Unit, operating under the Serious and Violent Crime Detectives, has launched a full investigation following a deadly shooting at the old taxi rank in Mfuleni on Friday morning.

Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said four people were fatally shot, while three others sustained serious injuries in the incident. Initial reports suggest that one of the injured victims is a commuter who was caught in the crossfire.

“Reports indicate that the shooting occurred at approximately 06:00 AM when two gunmen fired shots. The incident is believed to be taxi-related. Western Cape police have since bolstered deployment at identified taxi ranks in Cape Town,” she added.

Provincial detectives have announced a R100 000 reward for any information that could lead to the arrest and successful prosecution of those responsible for the deadly shooting .

Anyone with valuable information that can assist in expediting the police investigation is urged to contact Captain Lukhanyo Magadla on 082 411 3245.

Meanwhile, Mandla Hermanus, the chairperson of the South African National Taxi Council (SANTACO) in the Western Cape advised all operators to remain calm and exercise maximum restraint. He emphasised that retaliation or further violence will only undermine ongoing efforts to stabilise and unify the taxi sector in the Western Cape.

“SANTACO will be meeting with the relevant taxi association to establish a full account of the events and determine how we can assist in restoring stability and preventing further conflict,” he said.