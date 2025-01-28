Results from the WCED systemic test surpass 2019 scores

The 2024 annual systemic test results have surpassed pre-Covid-19 levels.

Western Cape Education Minister David Maynier claimed that while the other grades and subjects are rapidly catching up, the pass rates for Grade 3 Language and Grade 9 Mathematics are now higher than they were in 2019.

“The Western Cape is the only province in the country to conduct annual systemic testing in both Mathematics and Language for learners in Grades 3, 6 and 9. These tests are internationally benchmarked, and are administered, marked, and moderated externally to ensure objectivity and to provide a credible and relevant benchmark for evaluation,” he added.

Furthermore, Maynier stated that the Grade 9 Mathematics pass rate surpassed the 2019 score by 0.7 percentage points, rising by 2.9 percentage points from 2023.

“We also saw an increase of 4.3 percentage points for Grade 3 Mathematics, and 1.1 percentage points for Grade 6 Mathematics, compared to 2023. While the scores for these grades have not yet reached 2019 levels, the scores this year are nonetheless significantly higher than in 2021,” he added.

