Residents urged to be vigilant, responsible over long weekend

With fine weather predicted for the Western Cape, and limited restrictions in place across the country, citizens are expected to spend the long weekend outdoors.

Traffic and law enforcement officials have warned that they will be out in full force to ensure safety and compliance to covid-19 protocols.

Western Cape head of Health says a significant increase of alcohol-related trauma injuries occur over the festive season, with nearly 30 000 incidents at 20 emergency centres recorded over the past few weeks. Residents are advised to stay alert and be weary of alcohol consumption and related incidents.

VOC