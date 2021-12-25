Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Residents urged to be vigilant, responsible over long weekend

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
        more 

With fine weather predicted for the Western Cape, and limited restrictions in place across the country, citizens are expected to spend the long weekend outdoors.

Traffic and law enforcement officials have warned that they will be out in full force to ensure safety and compliance to covid-19 protocols.

Western Cape head of Health says a significant increase of alcohol-related trauma injuries occur over the festive season, with nearly 30 000 incidents at 20 emergency centres recorded over the past few weeks. Residents are advised to stay alert and be weary of alcohol consumption and related incidents.

VOC


Share this article
        more 
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2021 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.