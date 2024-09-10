Residents are reminded of water supply disruptions as the COCT conducts planned maintenance work

By Loushe Jordaan Gilbert

Several areas will be without water on Tuesday as the City of Cape Town (COCT) conducts planned maintenance work which includes pipe and valve installations, repairs and replacements.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast on Tuesday morning, Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Sanitation Zahid Badroodien encouraged residents to prepare accordingly.

“This critical maintenance work is done on our water-supply infrastructure to benefit customers. Residents in the affected areas are encouraged to take note of the work that will take place and prepare accordingly. Residents are advised to store enough water in advance, as a precautionary measure. Water should ideally be stored in clean, sealed containers,” he stressed.

Badroodien further said water supply disruptions can be expected from as early as 09h00.

“The Water and Sanitation Directorate will be doing a test shut-off on the water supply to the area between Juliana Street and Lourensford Road from 09:00 until 12:00 on Tuesday. This will enable the maintenance team to safely do an assessment of the existing water supply infrastructure in the area in preparation for repairs to be done,” he added.

“The department will also be doing a test shut-off on the water supply to the area between Irene Road, Rue New Orleans Street and Hoëveld Road from 09:00 until 12:00 on Tuesday. This will enable the maintenance team to safely do an assessment of the existing water supply infrastructure in the area in preparation for repairs to be done. Affected consumers are kindly requested to store enough water in clean sealed containers in advance,” he said.

Badroodien indicated the Constantia and Tokai areas, including Steenberg Golf Estate will also be affected.

“We will be shutting off the 535mm diameter water main opposite the Greenbelt in Lower Constantia from 09:00 until 23:00 on Tuesday. This will enable the maintenance team to safely repair a severe leak on the pipeline. Affected residents in this area are also advised to store water in clean sealed containers in advance,” he said.

Badroodien said this work forms part of the Water and Sanitation Directorate’s proactive infrastructure maintenance and upgrade programme, which ensures the future continuity of water supply by addressing the issue of unaccounted for water.

Image: Pixabay