Report Sparks Alarm Over Criminal Records Among SA School Staff

A recent report by a background screening provider has raised fresh concerns about learner safety in South African schools.

Nearly 3% of school staff screened between March 2024 and February 2025 were found to have criminal records—including for violent and sexual offences.

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive, NAPTOSA Executive Director Basil Manuel stressed the importance of background checks:

“This is the first time we are doing this on such a scale, and in doing so, we’re identifying long-serving staff who were employed before vetting systems were put in place,” he said.

He clarified that “no newly appointed educators with serious criminal records” had entered the system undetected.

“Most offences date back to the 1970s and 1980s, and while it’s concerning, it also highlights the value of the current sifting and vetting processes. We didn’t anticipate finding individuals with serious crimes like murder already in the system, but we are now picking these up.”

Manuel added that the process is helping prevent unsuitable individuals from entering the profession and taking action where necessary:

“This process is helping us prevent unsuitable individuals from entering the profession and allows us to take action against those who should no longer be working with children.”

Listen to the full interview below:

VOC News

Photo: Pexels