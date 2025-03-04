More VOCFM News

Report reveals children get devices at 3 years old – here’s how to keep them safe online

With the right tools and early guidance, parents can ensure their children develop smart, safe digital habits, turning the internet into a space for learning and creativity rather than a gateway to danger.

Experts stress that children experience two sides of the internet: while it provides countless learning opportunities, it also exposes them to dangers such as online predators, cyberbullying, and privacy violations. Since kids are spending more time online than ever before, it is imperative that parents practice cyber safety.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast, Arno Jansen van Vuuren, Managing Director at education insurance provider Futurewise, shared the importance of early education.

“This generation of children was born into technology. They are digital natives, navigating the online world before they even learn to read. As parents, we must equip them with the skills to explore safely, just as we would teach them how to cross the road.”

Jansen van Vuuren further shared ways parents can help protect their kids online.

“Set screen time limits and monitor usage. Teach kids about privacy and online stranger danger. Predators and scammers will always exist, but with the right education, we can make it much harder for them to succeed,” he added.

 

Listen to full audio below:

Picture of Loushe Jordaan Gilbert
Loushe Jordaan Gilbert

