Renewable energy facilities have been registered by NERSA

The National Energy Regulator of South Africa (NERSA) confirmed that it has successfully registered 143 generation facilities during the third quarter of the 2024/2025 financial year.

Leading the newly registered facilities were the provinces of the Western Cape, Gauteng, and Northwest. NERSA spokesperson Charles Hlebela said solar photovoltaics was the most popular technology at the time.

“We are pleased to have facilitated the process and through having done this we have attracted a total investment of over R200 billion . NERSA has significantly improved its efficiency by registering the mentioned facilities within 14 days,” he added