Remembrance Day: South Africa’s Sacrifice in the First World War

Remembrance Day is being commemorated across the world today, honouring members of the armed forces who died or suffered in wars and military conflicts. The day marks the end of the First World War, which came to a close on 11 November 1918.

Secretary of the South African Military History Society and editor of its Military History Journal, Joan Marsh, stated that the conflict was initially known as the Great War because of its unprecedented scale and devastating impact.

She said South Africa, which had a population of approximately six million at the time, made a significant contribution, with around 250,000 people volunteering for military service.

“South Africa, for example, had a population of six million people in those days, and fully one quarter of a million, one in 24 people, actually volunteered and took part in that conflict,” Marsh said.

South African troops served in several theatres of war, including Namibia, then known as German South West Africa, German East Africa and Europe. Marsh said approximately 7,000 South Africans were killed, while another 12,000 were injured or wounded.

She highlighted two particularly devastating events that remain significant in South Africa’s military history: the Battle of Delville Wood and the sinking of the SS Mendi.

At Delville Wood in France, approximately 3,200 South African soldiers were ordered to hold their position along the Western Front. After five days of intense fighting, only around 700 emerged.

“Five days later, 700, in other words one in four, emerged. The other three quarters actually passed away,” she said.

The sinking of the SS Mendi is another tragedy remembered in South Africa. The vessel was transporting members of the South African Native Labour Corps to France when it collided with the SS Darro in foggy conditions off the Isle of Wight in February 1917. Approximately 800 people lost their lives.

Marsh stated that these events remain important reminders of the sacrifices made by South Africans during the First World War and why their contribution continues to be commemorated on Remembrance Day.