Ramaphosa urges immediate cessation of hostilities in the Middle East

President Cyril Ramaphosa has once again called for the cessation of hostilities in the Middle East conflict. Israel has increased its bombardment in Lebanon following the Iranian missile attacks earlier this week.

A Hamas leader, his wife and their two daughters have been killed in an Israeli strike on northern Lebanon.

In Gaza, over 45,000 people have been killed since the war broke out in October last year. Less than 2,000 were killed in Israel during the Hamas attack last year.

President Ramaphosa has warned against further escalation of the conflict.

“Right at the beginning of the conflict between Israel and Palestine, we did say we felt that this conflict will spread to other countries. We are now seeing that eventuating and that happening. We are as SA always on the side of peace and we, therefore, will continue our efforts to call for peace and also call for cessation of hostility. Those hostilities must stop now before that whole conflict spreads beyond that area and we will through diplomatic means be making our voice heard,” says Ramaphosa.

Source: SABC News

Photo: VOCfm