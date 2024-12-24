Ramaphosa signs BELA Act into law after three-month consultation period

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced the full implementation of the Basic Education Laws Amendment (BELA) Act, a landmark move aimed at advancing equitable access to quality education across South Africa.

The announcement was made over the weekend, with the President directing Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube to oversee the rollout of the Act’s provisions.

The BELA Act introduces critical reforms focusing on universal Grade R access, equitable language policies, and strengthened accountability in the education system.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast, Basil Manuel, Executive Director of the National Association of Teachers’ Organizations of South Africa (NATOPSA) stated:

“It’s all about reinforcing the rights to education, and with that comes greater and equal access. We haven’t emphasized enough the promotion of mother tongue education and the commitment to ensuring that all languages are recognized and supported,” said Manuel.

Manuel cautioned parents against expecting immediate, drastic changes when schools reopen in January 2025.

“Schools will open as per normal, but there will still be some challenges, particularly for children who are excluded. This Act breathes life into the constitutional provisions ensuring equal education rights for all children,” he explained.

He also warned of potential resistance from groups opposing the Act’s focus on transformation.

“On the other hand, we also will see contestation from right wing groups who don’t want to see transformation happen and we will then become involved in ensuring that those voices don’t overpower the voice of reason.”

Meanwhile, in response to the implementation of the Act, trade union Solidarity has voiced concerns over its potential misuse. The union has previously threatened legal action if sections four and five of the Act are enforced in their current form.

Operational head of Solidarity, Werner Human, stated that they would closely monitor developments and take legal steps if necessary.

Listen to the full interview with Basil Manuel below:

VOC News

Photo: Pexels