Ramaphosa Praises Youth Jobs Initiative as Thousands Begin School-Based Roles

President Cyril Ramaphosa has praised the progress of the Basic Education Employment Initiative (BEEI), which has created vital job opportunities for hundreds of thousands of young South Africans—particularly in underserved communities.

In his weekly newsletter, President Ramaphosa confirmed that around 200,000 youth began working in schools on 2 June as part of Phase 5 of the initiative.

“The initiative returns to townships, villages, inner cities, farms, and special needs schools, bringing hope, energy, and incomes to places where opportunities are too often out of reach,” said the president.

The programme places youth in more than 20,000 schools across the country, offering valuable work experience while improving school operations and learning outcomes.

Ramaphosa noted that the initiative caters to youth with varying skill levels, with graduates often prioritised for classroom-based roles, such as assisting teachers with lesson planning and academic support.

Key roles include:

Curriculum Assistants for maths, science, and technology Reading Champions to promote literacy and a love for reading Lab and Workshop Assistants to support technical subjects IT and Administration Support Staff Care and Support Assistants to help identify and support at-risk learners General Maintenance Workers, including for school repairs and gardening

“We do believe this will have a much longer-term benefit for the employability of young people,” Ramaphosa said.

“This is but one initiative to address the youth unemployment challenge. We still have much more to do to address the plight of young people.”

He added that the programme is a testament to the potential and commitment of South Africa’s youth.

“These young people are showing us what they are capable of. It is up to all of us in society to give them the opportunities they need to thrive.”

VOC News

Photo: Pexels