Ramaphosa optimistic about US-South Africa relations despite ambassador’s expulsion

President Cyril Ramaphosa remains hopeful that the relationship between South Africa and the United States will endure despite rising tensions following the sudden expulsion of South African Ambassador to the US, Ebrahim Rasool, on Friday, 14 March.

The expulsion came in response to Rasool’s remarks about President Donald Trump’s administration, which led US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to declare him persona non grata via social media posts on platform X. Rubio accused Rasool of being a “race-baiting politician.”

Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, stated that the South African government is prepared to engage in constructive dialogue with the Trump administration to identify common ground and strengthen bilateral ties.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast, International Relations Professor John Stremlau from Wits University weighed in on the matter, suggesting that Rasool’s expulsion reflects the Trump administration’s opposition to values such as diversity, inclusion, and equity.

“I know Ambassador Rasool—he is a very reasonable individual. I met him during my time at the Carter Center, where he gave an excellent presentation on South Africa’s ongoing struggle for diversity, inclusion, and equity, which are enshrined in its constitution,” Stremlau said.

“But Donald Trump has made it clear that he opposes these values. Ironically, some of his closest advisors, including South Africans born during apartheid—most notably Elon Musk—share this opposition. They disapprove of what South Africa is striving to achieve and are making that stance very clear.”

Stremlau added, “Right now, the South African government is acting as the responsible party in this situation. But South Africa is not alone—it has many allies worldwide, and I believe a majority within the G20 supports its position.”

Listen to the full interview below:

VOC News

Photo: PresidencyZA