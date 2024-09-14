Salt River, Cape Town  14 September 2024

Ramaphosa not concerned about Gwarube’s BELA Bill signing absence

President Cyril Ramaphosa says he is not concerned about Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube’s non-attendance at the signing of the Basic Education Laws Amendment (BELA) Bill into law, on Friday.

He was speaking during a conversation with some journalists and editors at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

The president signed the much talked about Bill but the minister boycotted the signing ceremony.

This has put the durability and stability of the Government of National Unity (GNU) in the spotlight.

Gwarube said she could only attend if some of her party’s concerns about the Bill are attended to.

Ramaphosa says the minister was upfront about her concerns but insists that if she refuses to implement the Act, he will fire her.

“No, I am not concerned about that. I think we need to know that the issue of the BELA Bill has been a challenge even from the party where she comes from, and I think if one puts that into context, one will understand, but I want to look at the positive.

The minister has been unequivocal in clearly saying once the president signs this Bill, I am going to implement it and that to me is the bottom line. If the minister was to ever say ‘I wont implement it’ then she will be fired.”

Source: SABC News

Picture of Aneeqa Du Plessis
Aneeqa Du Plessis

