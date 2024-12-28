More VOCFM News

Ramaphosa mourns the passing of former Indian prime minister

President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed his heartfelt condolences to India following the passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Singh will be fondly remembered by South Africans for his support of the country’s struggle for freedom. Ramaphosa emphasized that not only has India lost a great leader, but the entire developing world has also lost a true statesman who consistently advocated for the Global South on the international stage. He noted that during Singh’s tenure from 2004 to 2014, Singh played a crucial role in strengthening and expanding bilateral relations between India and South Africa.

Photo: @CyrilRamaphosa/ X

Picture of Aneeqa Du Plessis
Aneeqa Du Plessis

