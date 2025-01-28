Ramaphosa, Kagame Call for Ceasefire in DRC Conflict

By Rachel Mohamed

President Cyril Ramaphosa and Rwandan President Paul Kagame recently addressed the escalating conflict in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). As M23 rebels and the DRC army dispute vie for control of Goma, the leaders emphasised the urgency of a ceasefire and peace talks. This discussion comes in the wake of the tragic deaths of nine South African National Defence Force (SANDF) soldiers near Goma last week.

Speaking on VOC’s News Beat show on Tuesday, Dr. Oscar van Heerden, a scholar of international relations who focuses on international political economy, with an emphasis on Africa and The Southern African Development Community (SADC), stated the death toll of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) soldiers has now risen to 13.

Van Heerden noted, “We must acknowledge that other nationals have lost their lives. It’s important to remember that it’s not only the South African National Defence Force involved but also other forces from SADC countries that are part of the effort to maintain peace talks in the eastern DRC. The current situation is not conducive for our forces, as the M23 rebels and Rwandan troops have effectively gained control of Goma.”

Listen for the full interview:

Photo: @SANDF_ZA /X