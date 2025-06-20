Ramaphosa Hails Constitutional Court as Beacon of Justice at 30th Anniversary

President Cyril Ramaphosa has hailed the Constitutional Court as a symbol of South Africa’s enduring commitment to justice, equality, and transformation. His remarks came as the country’s apex court marked its 30th anniversary in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, on Friday, 20 June.

The day’s programme featured a series of dialogues and reflections on landmark rulings, including the historic State vs Makwanyane case—one of the court’s most defining judgments, which led to the abolition of the death penalty in South Africa.

Delivering the keynote address, Ramaphosa said the court was built “on the ruins of oppression” and has, over three decades, delivered judgments that have profoundly shaped South African society.

“The court has at times found itself dragged into political controversies and has had to manage occasional frictions with the executive over the separation of powers. It has withstood political pressure and has asserted that no person or institution is above the Constitution,” Ramaphosa told attendees.

He praised the court’s role as a cornerstone of democracy, guiding the nation through complex constitutional challenges and safeguarding the rights of all citizens.

However, Ramaphosa also acknowledged that many of the Constitution’s promises remain unfulfilled, highlighting ongoing issues such as poverty, inequality, and inadequate service delivery.

He described it as “unacceptable” that citizens still have to approach the courts to access basic rights, and called on the government to do more to meet its constitutional obligations and improve the lives of South Africans.

“As we look to the next 30 years, we should ensure that the Constitutional Court remains a living institution. One that is responsive, principled and an institution that is deeply rooted in the values of Ubuntu, accountability and human dignity.”

