Ramaphosa congratulates Trump in telephonic exchange: Presidency

The Presidency confirmed that President Cyril Ramaphosa held a telephone call with US President-elect Donald Trump yesterday.

During the call, President Ramaphosa extended his congratulations to Trump on his election victory.

“Ramaphosa said he had an opportunity to personally extend South Africa’s well wishes and congratulations to President-elect Trump on his election as the 47th President of the United States. Trump produced a decisive victory over US Vice President Kamala Harris earlier this week to regain the White House for a second non-consecutive term. Ramaphosa said that during the call they both agreed on the need to strengthen the two countries’ trade and political ties. He added that South Africa looked forward to hosting Trump during the G20 Head of State Summit in South Africa next year.”

US Elections 2024 | Ramaphosa congratulates Trump on his return to the White House:

Trump is expected to be inaugurated as the 47th US President in January next year.

This is the second time that Trump, a Republican, will be the US President.

He was first elected and inaugurated as the 45th President after winning the 2016 elections.

Trump is expected to take over the reins from outgoing President and Democrat Joe Biden who ousted Trump during the 2020 elections.

Source: SABC News

Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images/AFP

