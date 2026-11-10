Ramaphosa approves salary increases of up to 4% for public office-bearers

President Cyril Ramaphosa has approved salary increases of between 3.5% and 4% for public office-bearers for the 2026/27 financial year. The increases follow recommendations from the Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office-Bearers.

Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya says members of the National Executive, National Assembly, NCOP permanent delegates, premiers, provincial executives and provincial legislatures will receive a 3.5% increase.

Judges, magistrates, traditional leaders, Khoi-San leaders and members of independent constitutional institutions will receive a 4% increase.

The increases are backdated to 1 April 2026.

Magwenya says the decision took into account the country’s economic challenges, fiscal affordability and inflation.

“The Constitution and the Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office Bearers Act mandates the commission to make annual recommendations relating to the salaries and upper limits of the salaries, allowances, benefits of the public office bearers and the average annual wage increment.”

Photo: @CyrilRamaphosa/X