More VOCFM News

Ramaphosa approves salary increases of up to 4% for public office-bearers

President Cyril Ramaphosa has approved salary increases of between 3.5% and 4% for public office-bearers for the 2026/27 financial year. The increases follow recommendations from the Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office-Bearers.

Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya says members of the National Executive, National Assembly, NCOP permanent delegates, premiers, provincial executives and provincial legislatures will receive a 3.5% increase.

Judges, magistrates, traditional leaders, Khoi-San leaders and members of independent constitutional institutions will receive a 4% increase.

The increases are backdated to 1 April 2026.

Magwenya says the decision took into account the country’s economic challenges, fiscal affordability and inflation.

“The Constitution and the Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office Bearers Act mandates the commission to make annual recommendations relating to the salaries and upper limits of the salaries, allowances, benefits of the public office bearers and the average annual wage increment.”

Photo: @CyrilRamaphosa/X

Picture of Ragheema Mclean
Ragheema Mclean

Related Stories

VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995. Subsequent temporary broadcast licenses were granted, permitting the station to broadcast for 24 hours.

Donate to our Pledgeline
Donate
Follow us!
Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok
Download App
Listen on Online Radio Box! Voice of the Cape

Listen Live

Western Cape’s No.1 Community Radio Station

Schedule

Download
our new app