Ramaphosa approves full implementation of BELA Act

President Cyril Ramaphosa has officially approved the full implementation of the Basic Education Laws Amendment (BELA) Act.

Speaking during a signing ceremony at the Union Buildings in Pretoria this past September, Ramaphosa announced a temporary three-month delay for implementing two contested clauses. This pause aimed to provide room for deliberations within the Government of National Unity (GNU) on reconciling differing views regarding the clauses.

Ramaphosa’s approval marks the resolution of one of the GNU’s most debated issues.

He stated, “The Government of National Unity Clearing House participants agreed that the Act should be fully implemented. This view was endorsed by the leaders of the parties to the GNU in a meeting I held with them. I accordingly advised them that I would proceed to sign a Presidential Proclamation to bring the Basic Education Law Amendment Act, the BELA Act, into operation.”

This decision signifies a unified agreement within the GNU, paving the way for the BELA Act to be enacted, further shaping South Africa’s education system.

Source: SABC News