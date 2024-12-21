More VOCFM News

Ramaphosa approves full implementation of BELA Act

President Cyril Ramaphosa has officially approved the full implementation of the Basic Education Laws Amendment (BELA) Act.

Speaking during a signing ceremony at the Union Buildings in Pretoria this past September, Ramaphosa announced a temporary three-month delay for implementing two contested clauses. This pause aimed to provide room for deliberations within the Government of National Unity (GNU) on reconciling differing views regarding the clauses.

Ramaphosa’s approval marks the resolution of one of the GNU’s most debated issues.

He stated, “The Government of National Unity Clearing House participants agreed that the Act should be fully implemented. This view was endorsed by the leaders of the parties to the GNU in a meeting I held with them. I accordingly advised them that I would proceed to sign a Presidential Proclamation to bring the Basic Education Law Amendment Act, the BELA Act, into operation.”

This decision signifies a unified agreement within the GNU, paving the way for the BELA Act to be enacted, further shaping South Africa’s education system.

Source: SABC News

Picture of Lee-Yandra Paulsen
Lee-Yandra Paulsen

Related Stories

VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995. Subsequent temporary broadcast licenses were granted, permitting the station to broadcast for 24 hours.

Donate to our Pledgeline
Donate
Support our Mosques
Follow us!
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok
Download App
Listen on Online Radio Box! Voice of the Cape

Listen Live

Western Cape’s No.1 Community Radio Station

Schedule
0%

Download
our new app