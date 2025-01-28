RAF concerned about the high rate of child fatalities on roads

With a five-year average of 1,288 road fatalities among school-age children in South Africa between the ages of 5 and 19, the Road Accident Fund (RAF) has urged drivers to drive carefully on South African roads.

The high number of school children dying as a result of careless driving is equal to almost four (4) fatalities every day and more than 100 deaths every month. This is according to RAF Chief Executive Officer Collins Letsoalo.

Between 2019 and 2023, 60% of deaths in auto accidents involved minors who were pedestrians, compared to 36% who were passengers, 2% who were cyclists, and 2% who were drivers.

“South African road users must stay alert. Your actions can profoundly impact human lives, particularly those of our future leaders. Let us be a nation that is moved by the loss of human lives and injuries caused by motor vehicle accidents. After all, 88% of all road crashes are due to human factors,” Letsoalo added.

Letsoalo encourages everyone who uses the roads to reflect on their attitude toward road safety and take deliberate action to prevent the deaths of children.

“Motor vehicle accidents are often caused by mindless acts such as glancing at one’s phone, eating while driving, or crossing over a solid line before it ends. Guardians must educate and demonstrate to their children the correct and courteous way of using the country’s roads, and to be on the lookout for reckless drivers to avoid fatalities attributable to these kinds of actions,” he stressed.

If you or your children are unfortunately involved in a motor vehicle accident, contact the RAF Contact Centre on 087 820 1 111 from Monday to Friday, 07h45 to 16h00 or email contactcentre@raf.co.za.