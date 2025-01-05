More VOCFM News

Racial tension rise: SAHRC says it is contemplating taking the FlySafair incident to the Equality Court

By Kouthar Sambo

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) said it is contemplating taking the FlySafair incident to the Equality Court after reports of an altercation on a Durban to Cape Town flight ran rampant. This comes after an SABC employee allegedly verbally and physically attacked a flight attendant.

Speaking on VOC’s Sunday Live show, the SAHRC’s Chairperson, Chris Nissen, said nobody has the right to insult another someone’s dignity.

“The matter is currently under investigation as the commission asked the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), as well as the Western Cape offices, to oversee this process since the incident unfolded between the two destinations,” explained Nissen. 

Nissen further detailed three processes that must be considered by the commission moving forward:

  • The aviation rules are strict in that no passengers should cause a risk to other passengers, which the authorities in that regard will follow the process.
  • The victim should be laying the necessary charges with the South African Police Services (SAPS) against the political parties involved in the incident with the  
  • Lastly, there is the issue of racism and the degradation of human dignity.

*Listen further as he delves into discuasion on this matter

Photo: Unsplash

Picture of Kouthar Sambo
Kouthar Sambo

Related Stories

VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995. Subsequent temporary broadcast licenses were granted, permitting the station to broadcast for 24 hours.

Donate to our Pledgeline
Donate
Support our Mosques
Follow us!
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok
Download App
Listen on Online Radio Box! Voice of the Cape

Listen Live

Western Cape’s No.1 Community Radio Station

Schedule
0%

Download
our new app