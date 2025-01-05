Racial tension rise: SAHRC says it is contemplating taking the FlySafair incident to the Equality Court

By Kouthar Sambo

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) said it is contemplating taking the FlySafair incident to the Equality Court after reports of an altercation on a Durban to Cape Town flight ran rampant. This comes after an SABC employee allegedly verbally and physically attacked a flight attendant.

Speaking on VOC’s Sunday Live show, the SAHRC’s Chairperson, Chris Nissen, said nobody has the right to insult another someone’s dignity.

“The matter is currently under investigation as the commission asked the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), as well as the Western Cape offices, to oversee this process since the incident unfolded between the two destinations,” explained Nissen.

Nissen further detailed three processes that must be considered by the commission moving forward:

The aviation rules are strict in that no passengers should cause a risk to other passengers, which the authorities in that regard will follow the process.

The victim should be laying the necessary charges with the South African Police Services (SAPS) against the political parties involved in the incident with the

Lastly, there is the issue of racism and the degradation of human dignity.

Photo: Unsplash