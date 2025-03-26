Public urged to disregard false moonsighting reports

The public is being urged to dismiss a misleading social media post claiming that the moonsighting to mark the start of Eid-ul-Fitr will take place this Saturday (29 March).

The crescent sighting remains a significant moment for the Muslim community, determining the beginning of the new Islamic month.

Authorities have confirmed that the official moonsighting for the start of the month Shawwal will take place on Sunday, 30 March, corresponding with the 29th day of Ramadan.

Speaking to VOC News, Shaykh Safwaan Sasman of the Crescent Observers Society (COS) emphasized the importance of relying on verified information.

“The Crescent Observers Society has observed with concern the circulation of false information on social media. We wish to stress that the official moonsighting will take place on Sunday, 30 March, InshaAllah,” Sasman stated.

As the official permit holder for the event, Voice of the Cape (VOC) will oversee the moonsighting process.

VOC Station Manager Goolam Fakier stated:

“VOC goes out every 29th day of the lunar calendar to go and sight the moon. We will be going out on Sunday to sight the moon, and our team will head out after Dhuhr salaah to set up.”

Fakier outlined key some regulations for those attending:

• Early Arrival: The public is encouraged to arrive early.

• Parking: The Civic Centre has been made available for parking, and attendees should avoid restricted areas.

• Security & Compliance: Visitors must adhere to strict security protocols as per official regulations.

• Prayer Arrangements: Attendees are encouraged to bring their own prayer mats.

