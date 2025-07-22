Public Service and Administration Minister says nearly 400 senior civil servants were referred for internal investigations by their departments

Following lifestyle audits conducted across national and provincial government departments, Public Service and Administration Minister Mzamo Buthelezi has revealed that nearly 400 senior civil servants were referred for internal investigations by their respective departments over the past three financial years.

However, Buthelezi also confirmed that none of these officials were reported to the police for criminal investigation during the same period. His comments came in response to parliamentary questions posed by an Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) MP.

Speaking to VOC News, political analyst Ebrahim Harvey raised serious concerns about the lack of criminal referrals—particularly in light of ongoing corruption allegations against Police Minister Sezno Mchunu.

“This is troubling because it is senior civil servants who are being implicated, and lifestyle audits represent the final stage of the investigation process,” Harvey explained.

Photo: @PresidencyZA/X [President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Good Hope Chamber, Parliament/illustrative]