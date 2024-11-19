More VOCFM News

Public outcry as Nersa hears Eskom’s proposed 36% tariff hike

The National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) launched its public hearings yesterday in Cape Town regarding Eskom’s proposed electricity tariff hike. Eskom is seeking a 36% increase for direct customers starting April 2025, followed by 12% in 2026/27 and 9% in 2027/28. The hearings, marked by public frustration and objections, will continue across all provinces, concluding on December 4.

Cape Town’s Mayoral Committee Member for Energy, Xanthea Limberg, criticized the proposed increases, stating, “The City of Cape Town, along with civil society organizations and members of the public, strongly objected to Eskom’s tariff application during Nersa’s hearings. We believe the proposed 36% increase for direct customers and nearly 44% hike for municipalities are unaffordable, unreasonable, and unthinkable.”

Limberg emphasized the need for Eskom to improve its operational efficiency. “It is simply not fair to pass these costs onto South African citizens and businesses. If Nersa approves these exorbitant tariffs, the impact will be catastrophic for households and the economy as a whole,” she warned.

