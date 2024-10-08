Prioritising mental health at work: Cape Mental Health’s call for action

By Lee-Yandra Paulsen

World Mental Health Day on October 10th highlights the global focus on mental well-being, and this year’s theme has emphasized the importance of prioritising mental health in the workplace. Deputy Executive Officer at Cape Mental Health, Carol Bosch, spoke on VOC’s Caravan show about the often-overlooked impact of work environments on mental health.

“We often focus on the negative aspects of mental health conditions, but we actually need to promote mental health,” Bosch explained. “We spend most of our time at the workplace, and often, these environments can be undermining and not conducive to mental well-being. This can lead to burnout, high stress, and numerous other mental health challenges.”

Cape Mental Health, based in Observatory, provides mental health services throughout the City of Cape Town and its surrounding areas. The organisation supports individuals with intellectual and social disabilities while also focusing on mental health promotion. Bosch highlighted that many people refrain from seeking help due to the persistent stigma associated with mental health issues.

“People aren’t very educated about mental health, and this lack of awareness can stop individuals from reaching out for support. They fear being ridiculed or judged,” Bosch noted. “It’s easier for people to talk about physical disabilities, but when it comes to discussing anxiety, depression, or how someone is feeling, they tend to shy away. Yet, we all have mental health, whether it’s good or bad, and it’s important to have open conversations about it.”

According to data from the Employee Assistance Professionals Association (EAPA) of South Africa, mental health disorders are widespread, with depression affecting more than 27% of South Africans. The economic toll is significant, with mental health-related absenteeism costing the economy billions each year.

To get support from Cape Mental Health, individuals can contact the organisation at 021 447 9040 or via email at info@cmh.org.za.

Cape Town International Kite Festival

Bosch also discussed Cape Mental Health’s annual event, the Cape Town International Kite Festival. “We’ve been running the Kite Festival for about 30 years. This year’s theme is ‘Hope on a String,’ which is all about spreading messages of hope and resilience. We use the analogy of the kite—despite life’s challenges, whether mental, physical, or emotional, we should rise higher and higher like a kite.”

The Cape Mental Health integrates mental health messaging into its Kite Festival, aiming to inspire hope and resilience. The Heideveld Community Fly will take place on October 23, 2024, from 10 am to 1 pm at the Heideveld Sports Field. On October 25, they will host a dinner auction at Blou Fish restaurant from 6:30 pm to 10 pm to raise funds for mental health programs. Additionally, the EduKite Competition, where primary schools participate in kite-making and decorating, will be held on October 26, 2024, with a prize-giving ceremony at Curro Century City.

The main event, the Pop-up Fly, will take place at Melkbosstrand Beach on October 27, 2024, from 10 am to 3 pm, near 8th and 12th Avenue.



